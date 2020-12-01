Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Phạm Bình Minh addressed the meeting commemorating the 60th anniversary of Việt Nam-Cuba ties (December 2, 1960 – December 2, 2020) held on Tuesday at Hà Nội Opera House. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI — The solidarity, mutual trust and closeness in the Việt Nam-Cuba friendship is “very rare” in international relations, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Phạm Bình Minh said as he addressed the meeting commemorating the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties held in Hà Nội on Tuesday. The Vietnamese official said Việt Nam always cherished Cuba’s support for the righteous cause of Việt Nam during its national liberation and later national building efforts, adding that no matter what circumstances, Cuba was always at the forefront of international movements in supporting Việt Nam. “Cuba’s noble and generous gestures towards Việt Nam has been crystallised in Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s remarks when he visited the central province of Quảng Trị during the height of the war against American aggression: ‘For Việt Nam, Cuba is willing to shed its blood,'” Deputy PM Minh noted. Together with political and diplomatic support, Cuba had sent thousands of engineers, doctors and experts… Read full this story

Việt Nam-Cuba friendship “rare” in international relations: Foreign minister have 314 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 1, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.