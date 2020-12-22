Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Phạm Bình Minh holds up the document ratifying border agreements with Cambodian counterpart at the 18th Việt Nam-Cambodia Joint Commission of Economic, Cultural, Scientific and Technological Cooperation held Tuesday in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Phạm Bình Minh and his Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn on Tuesday co-chaired the 18th Việt Nam-Cambodia Joint Commission of Economic, Cultural, Scientific and Technological Cooperation held via video conference. The two foreign ministers were glad to report that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the comprehensive partnership between Việt Nam and Cambodia had been continuing to flourish, as mutual trust was increasingly consolidated via phone calls, high-level summits and other bilateral mechanisms, and cooperation between sectors and localities promoted, according to the Vietnamese foreign ministry. The two sides had also supported each other in the fight against COVID-19 and maintained undisrupted trade along the border between the two countries, they said. In the first 10 months of 2020, bilateral trade hit US$4.22 billion and would likely reach $5 billion by the end of this year. Việt Nam had nine new investment projects in Cambodia, bringing the total active projects in the… Read full this story

Việt Nam, Cambodia ratify border agreement, pledge deeper cooperation have 294 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 22, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.