Viet Nam becomes fastest growing nation brand

Viet Nam’s brand value skyrocketed by 29 per cent to US$319 billion this year. — Photo baotintuc.vn Viet Nam has become the fastest growing national brand in Brand Finance’s ranking this year, with its brand value skyrocketing by 29 per cent to US$319 billion. The country climbed nine places from last year to 33rd in the Nation Brands 2020 list of the world’s 100 most valuable brands compiled by the UK independent branded business valuation and strategy consultancy. According to Brand Finance, Viet Nam, which has recorded staggeringly low COVID-19 cases and deaths, has emerged as one of the top locations within the Southeast Asian region for manufacturing and has become an increasingly attractive destination for investors, particularly from the US, that are looking to relocate their China operations following the fallout from the US-China trade war. Recent trade deals with the EU are further supporting the growth of the nation. “Emerging as a Southeast Asian haven for manufacturing, Viet Nam defies the global trend, with its brand value up an impressive 29 per cent,” Brand Finance noted. Brand Finance measures the value of national brands based on three pillars: goods and services, investment, and society. According to Brand Finance,… Read full this story

