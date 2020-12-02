Việt Nam, a bright spot in the fight against HIV and AIDS

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Trương Hoà Bình speaks at a meeting to mark the World AIDS Day 2020 (December 1) and review 30 years of HIV/AIDS prevention and control in Việt Nam on Tuesday. —Photo Ministry of Health HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is seen as a bright spot in HIV/AIDS prevention and control as the epidemic has been well controlled in the country in recent years, experts said at a conference held on Tuesday to mark World AIDS Day 2020 (December 1) and review 30 years of HIV/AIDS efforts in Việt Nam. Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Trương Hoà Bình lauded Việt Nam’s achievements in the fight against the HIV/AIDS epidemic over the past 30 years, adding that the epidemic was still a threat to human health and affected economic and social development and the future of both nations and peoples. Deputy PM Bình asked provinces and cities to allocate more investment in fighting the epidemic and develop plans on HIV/AIDS prevention and control and to integrate HIV/AIDS prevention into local socio-economic development plans. Bình asked the health sector to bring into play all existing resources, expand the coverage and improve the quality of HIV/AIDS examination and treatment services, as well as… Read full this story

