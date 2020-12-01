VieON users in mire after exit of MoMo Local over-the-top (OTT) platform VieON has been hit by the contract termination of M_Service JSC, an operator of MoMo. From the start of this month users of VieON have no longer been able to perform payments via MoMo, putting VieON operator DatViet VAC Media Entertainment Group in adversity. According to DatViet VAC, around 45 per cent of users selected MoMo for their payments. “That means they cannot extend their packages on the platform due to the interruption,” said the company’s representative. In mid-July, M_Service sent a notification of contract termination to VieON, citing that it had “temporarily no demand for trading in the company’s products and services.” The following week, representing DatViet VAC, law firm Duane Morris LLC sent a document to reject the e-wallet platform’s intention of halting the contract. Not long afterwards, the two sides held an online meeting to hammer out more acceptable terms, but no real outcome was forthcoming. As the two sides failed to reach a common voice, DatViet VAC on September 11 officially filed a lawsuit against M_Service requesting compensation. After 13 years of operation, MoMo has been gaining the upper hand in the market with… Read full this story

