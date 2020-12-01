VieON experiencing payments disruptions with 45 per cent of customers after losing MoMo

MoMo cancelled its payment contract with VieON From September 3, users of VieON would not be able to perform payments via MoMo because M­_Service JSC – the operator of the e-wallet – has cancelled the partnership without giving a reasonable explanation, according to the over-the-top (OTT) platform. Specifically, M_Service on July 15 sent a notification of contract termination to VieON, citing the reason that they had “temporarily no demand for trading in the company’s products and services.” The decision put VieON on the backfoot, unable to handle the sudden interruption. “About 45 per cent of our customers have selected Momo for their payments. That means they cannot extend their packages on VieON due to the interruption,” said a VieON representative. The VieON hotline is nowadays constantly busy as customers are constantly calling to complain about the payment disruption. Currently, VieON is asking them to use alternative payment methods such as VNPAY, credit card, or bank transfer. The company has been in discussion with MoMo to clarify the actual reason of the termination and find a way to maintain their co-operation. On July 22, representing VieON, Duane Morris sent a document to express the company’s goodwill yet firmly reject the e-wallet platform’s intention of halting… Read full this story

