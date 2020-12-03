WAITING GAME: Players stand waiting for the VAR to make a decision. AFP Photo. Paul Kennedy Apparently, it takes a big man to admit when he’s wrong, and sadly I don’t do it often enough. But I feel obliged to use this column to confess to a terrible error of judgement I made. Like a complete idiot, this time last year or thereabouts I said that Video Assistant Referee (VAR) would be good for football. Foolishly, I thought it would get rid of dubious shades of grey and everything would be simply black and white. How wrong I was. You could argue that my dramatic U-turn is done purely out of loyalty to Liverpool, my team. And yes while it’s true they have been on the receiving end of some wicked VAR decisions this season (eight have gone against them, more than any other Premier League club) that is not my motivation. An injury-time VAR penalty decision given against Liverpool on Saturday preventing an away win at Brighton sure did hurt, but that’s not the only sickener born out of the dodgy decisions. The lack of consistency is shocking, something pointed out by Liverpool’s Andy Robertson this week. He said, and… Read full this story
- PICS: Real Madrid beat Betis as VAR takes centre stage
- Liverpool ask Premier League to review VAR decisions in draw at Everton
- There’s no problem with VAR but there IS with those who operate it – it’s let football down
- Liverpool denied by Everton and VAR in wild Merseyside derby draw
- VAR flip-flops and white tuxedos: gazing into the Premier League crystal ball
- Football: Inter sign Vidal from Barcelona for 1 million euros
- Football transfer rumours: Riyad Mahrez to join Real Madrid?
- Alfred Riedl: the man who kickstarted Vietnamese football’s ascent
- Decision To Hold Big Ten College Football Games Largely Driven By Revenue
- Frida Maanum takes Women's Euro 2022 qualification out of Wales's hands
VAR is taking the fun out of football have 328 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 3, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.