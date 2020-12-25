V.Leagues sign three year sponsorship deal

Supporters attend a V.League 1 match between Viettel and Sài Gòn FC last season. The national premier league will be sponsored by LS Holdings Group for the next three years. — Photo of VPF HÀ NỘI — LS Holdings Groups will support the national football leagues for three years after agreeing on sponsorship signing contracts on December 24 in Hà Nội. It is the second year in a row that the South Korean firm has teamed up with the domestic leagues. “After Việt Nam successfully organised competitions in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sponsor was really happy and wanted to continue the relationship,” said Trần Anh Tú, chairman of the Việt Nam Professional Football Company (VPF). “Việt Nam is one of rare countries where football was played and supporters were allowed to enter the stadium in the world. LS representatives came to meet and discuss with us and we quickly reached new deal with a three-year contract and its value is much higher than the previously,” he added. Kim Jong Pil, General Director of LS VINA Cable & System, said while many tournaments were cancelled in 2020, Việt Nam, whose government had effective policies to manage the pandemic, and the season finished with few interruptions. … Read full this story

