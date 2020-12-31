USAID Vietnam director Ann Marie Yastishock and MPI Minister Nguyen Chi Dung launching the Program on Supporting Enterprises’ Digital Transformation for the 2021–2025 period After two decades of cooperation, many programmes developed by the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) in collaboration with USAID have either been achieved or are ongoing. What are the results and implications thus far? As we look back at USAID’s assistance since 1995, it is clear that our support has been growing steadily in terms of funding levels and also in the depth and complexity of our programmes. This is a strong demonstration of the close ties and mutual respect between our two nations. USAID has been collaborating with the MPI on a series of projects to facilitate Vietnam’s entry on the global stage as a country that engages in free, fair, and reciprocal trade. Our partnership started with the Support for Trade Acceleration projects from 2001 to 2013, followed by the Governance for Inclusive Growth (GIG) programme from 2014 to 2018, and now with the Linkages for Small and Medium Enterprises (LinkSME) project from 2018 to 2023. In April, USAID and the MPI signed a $42 million framework agreement to improve Vietnam’s economic competitiveness…. Read full this story

USAID and the MPI in tandem to push SME development have 304 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 31, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.