US-China tension accelerates Nokia diversifying 5G production lines

The Nokia branch in India has started producing 5G equipment Finland-based tech titan Nokia on December 8 declared that it has begun producing 5G equipment at its factory at the city of Chennai located in the southern part of India. The establishment has produced more than 5 million telecom network equipment units over the years. According to Nokia, the factory was the first to explore India’s first “real-world” application of Industry 4.0 including AR/VR, automation, and analytics to enhance operational efficiency and productivity. The Finnish company is producing mMIMO-based 5G products with the latest 64-Transmit/64-Receive (64T64R) configuration. Massive MIMO is a key element of 5G technology that delivers high capacity, especially in densely populated locations. It brings antennas at the transmitter and receiver to ensure improved speed and spectrum efficiency. Facing the tensions from the trade war, iPhone maker Apple is also weighting the relocation of its production line of Macbook and iPad from China to Vietnam. According to Bloomberg, its main assembler Foxconn in late November poured in about $270 million to Vietnam. Pegatron – an iPhone assembler in November – also shifted manufacturing lines to India. Specifically, the company announced investing $150 million to build up a subsidiary in… Read full this story
- Last Land Rover Defender rolls off production line
- TREASURIES-U.S. long-dated yields drop to three-week lows on renewed China tension
- GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks stall as U.S.-China tensions flare again
- Agriculture ministry: Boosting pork production is top priority
- China suspends US Navy visits to Hong Kong over support for protests
- Denver's new product promotes the idea of conditioning without a conditioner: Saurabh Gupta, CMO
- Snapdragon 865 phones with 5G are coming from Xiaomi, Nokia, Motorola, and Oppo
- Nokia will use Qualcomm chipsets to launch 5G Android phones
- Forget the Snapdragon 865. Qualcomm's midrange chip will spread 5G faster
- Is India ready to roll out 5G?
US-China tension accelerates Nokia diversifying 5G production lines have 309 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 14, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.