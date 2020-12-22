US’ branding of Việt Nam as currency manipulator biased: experts

Việt Nam does not allow foreign currencies to be used as a means of payment, which means foreign investors and exporters must exchange their money into Việt Nam đồng to conduct business activities. — Photo vietnamplus.vn HÀ NỘI — The US Treasury Department’s labelling of Việt Nam as a currency manipulator is biased, as it is only based on US standards and lacks suitable consideration as well as recommendations from international organisations, according to experts. Việt Nam does not depreciate the Vietnamese đồng. BIDV Chief Economist Cấn Văn Lực and experts from the BIDV Training and Research Institute described the labelling as a unilateral action that fails to look into the characteristics of Việt Nam’s economy and the recommendations of international institutions regarding its economy. Economic tools are necessary for Việt Nam to sustainably develop and be resilient to external shocks, they said, adding that such tools are used in accordance with international rules. According to the Macroeconomic and Foreign Exchange Policies of Major Trading Partners of the US report, the US Department of Treasury examined trade partners based on three criteria: a bilateral trade surplus with the US of at least US$20 billion, a material current account surplus equivalent… Read full this story

