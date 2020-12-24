Upgrading green strategies for tomorrow’s world

Hanh Le, country representative of the GGGI in Vietnam Vietnam has undergone rapid growth since the onset of doi moi in 1986. Gross national income per capita has increased from $130 in 1990 to $2,540 in 2019. Whilst the pandemic has a dampening effect on the economy, Vietnam is one of few countries in the world that will record a positive growth rate in 2020. In the first 11 months of 2020, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, foreign-invested projects disbursed $17.2 billion, equivalent to 97.6 per cent over the same period last year – an impressive rate given the staggering impacts of the pandemic on the global economy. However, Vietnam is also increasingly faced with challenges to green growth and sustainable development. The country is one of the most vulnerable in the world to climate change while its dependency on coal-based power generation has led to rising emissions and deteriorating air quality. This year alone, Vietnam recorded one of its worst droughts in June, with the worst floods sweeping across the country only in October. Recognising these challenges, the Vietnamese government is committed to building an inclusive, sustainable, green economy. The government submitted its target to reduce… Read full this story

