Upgrade highlights advances for SABECO

The Saigon-Quang Ngai brewery held SABECO's new expansion capacity breaththrough event last week The corporation (SABECO) on December 9 held a ceremony for the latest stage of the Saigon-Quang Ngai Brewery capacity expansion project in the central province of Quang Ngai, at Quang Phu Industrial Zone. The event was part of a wider project that was kick-started at the Cu Chi, Quang Ngai, and Soc Trang breweries to optimise operating expenses, increase efficiency in the brewery's operation activities, and meet growing market demand. The brewery capacity expansion scheme started with the total investment of VND650 billion ($28.2 million) over three years from 2019, focusing on upgrading infrastructure, investing on supporting equipment for manufacturing, and other utilities. Factors to ensure a sustainable business environment are also being focused on, such as upgrading the A-Grade wastewater treatment system and using green energy to reduce usage. While increasing brewery capacity, the project also focuses on on-the-job training to develop employee capability and improve performance. As the home to 200 direct local jobs, Saigon-Quang Ngai's capacity expansion is also helping to create even more jobs for locals with the need to purchase local suppliers and engage with other business partners in supply chains.

