University in HCMC temporarily shuts to prevent Covid-19 spread

HCMC – Ton Duc Thang University in District 7 of HCMC on December 1 decided to let its 23,000 students to stay home for five days from today, December 2, to prevent the spread of Covid-19, making it the first university in the city to temporarily shut its doors due to the complicated development of Covid-19. Its decision came after the Ministry of Health's urgent announcement about the local transmission of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in HCMC, Thanh Nien Online reported. During the shutdown of the university, its postgraduates and students will have to suspend their learning programs, exams and extracurricular activities. Instead, teaching activities will be conducted online. Students can update the schedules of examinations on the university's website after December 7. Some students and employees who were required for quarantine by the competent agencies must strictly follow…

