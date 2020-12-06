Professor Le Vinh Danh, president of Ton Duc Thang University, talks about upcoming changes in PhD education in Vietnam. A view of Tôn Đức Thắng University. — Photo courtesy of the Tôn Đức Thắng University How would self-autonomy for Vietnamese universities ensure high-quality PhD education? University autonomy is the most basic principle in improving educational quality and university education in particular. Of course, the process of granting the self-autonomy to a university is very important to ensure high-quality education. If a university has been granted autonomy, that university is given the right to decide its teaching curriculum and its co-operation with any foreign university as well as other activities. More importantly, the university management board would be granted the right to decide its own financial scheme, including salaries. Such a lucrative policy would help attract talented people, including foreign specialists. However, implementing such a policy is almost impossible as the issue of human resources is subject to the decisions of the university management board. Adding to that their salaries are also subject to Ministry of Finance policies in accordance with the Government’s financial law. This is one of the reasons why recently, quite many universities have raised the idea of creating a ‘research group’… Read full this story

University autonomy helps raise quality in PhD education have 302 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at December 6, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.