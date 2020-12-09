Community UNFPA provides additional US$800,000 for Vietnam’s flood-affected women, girls The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 9, 2020,16:32 (GMT+7) UNFPA provides additional US$800,000 for Vietnam’s flood-affected women, girlsThe Saigon Times A female teacher in Ha Tinh Province dries books in the sun for her students, while the schoolyard remains submerged under flood water on October 22 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam has provided an additional US$800,000 for women and girls affected by recent floods in Danang City and eight provinces in the central region, raising its total aid to US$1.34 million. The UNFPA had earlier provided aid worth US$540,000 for the flood victims in October. The support included the distribution of Dignity Kits, with essential hygiene items and vital maternal health equipment such as the doppler fetal heart rate detector, which detects the heartbeat of a pregnant woman’s fetus. In addition, UNFPA supported the delivery of mobile and outreach sexual and reproductive health services as part of the wider health sector response to violence against women and girls in flood-affected areas. Between early October and mid-November, the central region and parts of the Central Highlands were hit by a succession of storms, which caused severe floods and… Read full this story

