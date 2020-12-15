Community UNDP sponsors five environmental projects in Danang By Nhan Tam Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020,17:07 (GMT+7) UNDP sponsors five environmental projects in DanangBy Nhan Tam Members of environmental projects participate in the “Green Avengers” program sponsored by the United Nations Development Program – PHOTO: NHAN TAM DANANG – The “Green Avengers” program sponsored by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has chosen five environmental projects—the Green Run Series, Green Building, VietArt, Re-Organic Waste and Green University DUE— in Danang City to develop. This is one of the first activities of the Danang Circular Economy Hub, which was launched last month. The five projects will receive different amounts, with a maximum of US$5,000 each, to continue in the first half of next year. These projects have introduced new models in socioeconomic activities, such as running contests without releasing garbage; collecting, classifying and recycling waste in apartment buildings and households; producing environmentally-friendly products from wood waste and building a green lifestyle for the young in Danang. Hoang My Tuyen from the VietArt project said they passed an unusual training course as they sat down on the ground and learned how to listen to others and how to connect with themselves, with others and the environment. They… Read full this story

