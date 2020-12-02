BizInfo UL help deliver confidence in life safety & business continuity Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020,07:31 (GMT+7) UL help deliver confidence in life safety & business continuity Building owners and operators know that life safety and efficient operation are important concerns. However, meeting these criteria requires thorough understanding, effort and knowledge. UL has helped many investors in Vietnam and the community in the field of inspection and verification as they build a safe foundation for buildings and occupants. Customers choose to work with UL to help demonstrate their safety commitment to occupants, insurers as well as take advantage of such added values as detailed and complete reporting, useful information for further informed decisions, improvement and study. They may also have improved peace of mind that systems have been objectively inspected and accurately evaluated. According to Ms Lưu Thị Thanh Mẫu, CEO of Phuc Khang Corporation, “The infrastructure quality in Vietnam is gradually developing in parallel with the perfection of safety standards. Vietnamese real estate companies have also been contributing significantly to improving general safety standards and applying international assessment programs for their buildings.” Along with pioneering the application of green building assessment programs, Phuc Khang Corporation has been cooperating with UL to evaluate comprehensively systems… Read full this story

