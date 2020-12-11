UK-VN free trade deal a new beginning for bilateral ties: UK trade secretary

Prime Minister of Việt Nam Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) and the visiting UK trade secretary Elizabeth Truss had an elbow greeting as they met in Hà Nội on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Điệp HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc had talks yesterday in Hà Nội with UK trade secretary Elizabeth Truss, who was visiting to sign the agreed minutes on the conclusion of UK-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) negotiations. “We have a profound trust in the bright prospects for co-operation between the two countries,” PM Phúc said, noting that there are many investment projects by the UK doing well in Việt Nam while there is ample room for growth in bilateral trade. The Vietnamese Government always put a high priority on UK-led projects in Việt Nam, PM Phúc said, adding that the visit by the British politician would be a great opportunity for the two sides to discuss measures to foster bilateral ties. UK trade secretary Truss expressed her delight to visit Việt Nam – now the third time she has been to this “wonderful country” – and to attend the signing of the agreement on concluding negotiations of the UKVFTA. The deal would mark a new beginning in… Read full this story

