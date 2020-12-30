Vietnam Economy UK, Vietnam sign post-Brexit trade deal By Thanh Thom Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020,12:40 (GMT+7) UK, Vietnam sign post-Brexit trade deal By Thanh Thom British Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward and Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK and Ireland Tran Ngoc An exchange their signed copy of the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement in London on December 29, 2020. The deal will create a framework for comprehensive, long-term and sustainable economic and trading cooperation between the two countries – PHOTO: MOIT HCMC – The United Kingdom and Vietnam have locked in a free trade agreement, which will support their trading ties worth £5.7 billion in 2019 and see a whopping 99% of their tariffs slashed after seven years, before Britain completes its transition out of the European Union late this month. Vietnam’s Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss signed a joint ministerial statement on the conclusion of the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) on December 11, after two years of discussion. The move helped pave the way for the two countries to go through regulatory procedures for the formal signing, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade. Signed in London on Tuesday, the bilateral… Read full this story

UK, Vietnam sign post-Brexit trade deal have 316 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 30, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.