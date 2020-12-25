U.S. wants to promote comprehensive partnership with Vietnam: U.S. security advisor

He made the remarks at a meeting with students, lecturers and post graduates at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) during his official visit to the Southeast Asian country on November 20-22. O’Brien affirmed the U.S. supports a strong, independent and prosperous Vietnam, and expressed his admiration for Vietnam’s history and culture, as well as lasting impression on a dynamic and hospitable country in his speech. U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien Looking back at progress in the bilateral relations in the past 25 years, he spoke highly of their cooperative achievements in the fields of politics-diplomacy, defence-security, economy-trade, settlement of war consequences, and people-to-people exchanges. He particularly laid stress on the flexible organisation of activities to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic relations amidst COVID-19, and thanked Vietnam for its support for the U.S. in the search for U.S. servicemen missing in duty during war time in Vietnam. The U.S. will continue with projects on dioxin detoxification, bomb and mine clearance, support for people with disabilities, and search for remains of Vietnamese soldiers, making contribution to increasing trust between the two nations. He also congratulated Vietnam on successfully performing the role of ASEAN Chair in a very tough… Read full this story

