U.S. supports Vietnam to develop rooftop solar energy

HCMC – The Urban Energy Security project of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Vietnam and Vietnam Electricity (EVN) signed a memorandum of understanding on December 14 to formalize a partnership that will support EVN's efforts to expand rooftop solar energy development in Vietnam.

Energy demand in Vietnam is increasing by 10% annually, making it critical for the country to use modern and clean energy technologies to sustain its impressive economic growth, protect human health and the environment, and provide electricity services to over 20 million households.

Recognizing the importance of green growth, EVN has set high targets for increased rooftop solar capacity by 2025 and is putting in place tools to help consumers understand how to adopt cleaner energy.

However, increased rooftop solar adoption poses new challenges to EVN's revenue generation and introduces potential negative impacts to the grid, such as reduced voltage quality or power losses. To address these challenges and ultimately…

