U.S. Consulate General joins hands to promote road safety for Vietnamese children

The Saigon Times

Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020,14:20 (GMT+7)

U.S. Consulate General joins hands to promote road safety for Vietnamese children

Gabrielle Chwazik-Gee (C) from the U.S. Consulate General poses for a photo with other attendees at the closing event of the Safety Delivered program in HCMC – PHOTO: COURTESY OF ORGANIZER

HCMC – The U.S. Consulate General in HCMC joined representatives of the Vietnamese Government and UPS Vietnam to promote the use of helmets among children and encourage safer behaviors among students, teachers and their parents on the roads at a closing event of the Safety Delivered program on Tuesday.

More than a million children and young people suffer from head injuries due to road crashes worldwide. The financial costs of this road crash crisis especially affect low- and middle-income countries and their vulnerable road users.

In Vietnam, more than 2,000 children lose their lives each year on the roads.

At the event, representatives of the AIP Foundation, the U.S. Consulate General in HCMC, UPS Vietnam and HCMC officials of the Traffic Safety Committee, Department of Education and Training and Public Security Agency joined students, parents and teachers at…

