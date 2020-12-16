Nation Two persons fined for spreading falsified Covid-19 test result The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020,15:25 (GMT+7) Two persons fined for spreading falsified Covid-19 test resultThe Saigon Times A copy of the falsified Covid-19 test result. The police of Lien Chieu District in Danang City have imposed administrative fines on a female nurse and a resident of Son Tra District for spreading and posting incorrect Covid-19 test results on social media – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The police of Lien Chieu District in Danang City have imposed administrative fines on a female nurse and a resident of Son Tra District for spreading and posting incorrect Covid-19 test results on social media, triggering public outrage. Lieutenant colonel Phung Van Hung from the Lien Chieu police agency said that a 24-year-old nurse at the Lien Chieu Healthcare Center was fined VND7.5 million for posing as an organization to spread fake, incorrect information, while a Son Tra District resident, also aged 24, was slapped with a fine of VND12.5 million for disseminating incorrect information. The investigation results showed that the female nurse working at the pediatrics department of the Lien Chieu Healthcare Center underwent a Covid-19 test before taking a special course. She received a negative… Read full this story

