Infrastructure Two North-South expy subprojects proposed to be transferred to public investment The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 3, 2020,18:32 (GMT+7) Two North-South expy subprojects proposed to be transferred to public investmentThe Saigon Times The Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway, part of the North-South Expressway, is under construction. The Government has proposed that two subprojects of the North-South Expressway project be transferred from the PPP model to the public investment one – PHOTO: LE ANH HCMC – The Government has proposed the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee transfer the National Highway 45-Nghi Son and Nghi Son-Dien Chau subprojects of the North-South Expressway project from the public-private-partnership (PPP) model to the public investment model. The proposal was made as the Ministry of Transport failed to woo investors for these subprojects, the local media reported. The Government also suggested the NA’s Standing Committee assign it with executing subprojects that have been moved to the public investment model to put them into service in 2023 and work out plans to recover capital to repay the State budget. The 50-kilometer Nghi Son-Dien Chau section requires an investment of VND8.38 trillion. No investor has registered to participate in a tender for the subproject. As for the 43-kilometer National Highway 45-Nghi Son… Read full this story

