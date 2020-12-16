HCMC Two HCMC Eye Hospital execs suspended from work The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020,18:37 (GMT+7) Two HCMC Eye Hospital execs suspended from workThe Saigon Times The façade of the HCMC Eye Hospital. The HCMC government has suspended Nguyen Minh Khai, director of the hospital, and Vo Thi Chinh Nga, deputy director of the hospital, from work for 90 days pending investigation – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – The HCMC government has suspended Nguyen Minh Khai, director of the HCMC Eye Hospital, and Vo Thi Chinh Nga, deputy director of the hospital, from work for 90 days upon the request of the Ministry of Public Security. The suspension took effect from December 15, according to a decision signed by Duong Anh Duc, vice chairman of the municipal government, reported Tuoi Tre Online. The suspension is aimed at serving an investigation into violations on bidding regulations related to the price gouging of intraocular lenses. Earlier, on November 4, the ministry’s Investigative Police Agency searched the hospital as part of the investigation. During the search, the police worked with Khai, Nga and some relevant individuals, seizing multiple documents and paperwork. Share with your friends:

Two HCMC Eye Hospital execs suspended from work have 265 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 16, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.