Two distressed fishermen saved at sea

Earlier, at 15:00 on November 26, a barge numbered BL 05660 TS, captained by Nguyen Thanh Truc from Tan Hoa commune, Lai Vung district, Dong Thap province, sank due to strong winds and high waves while transporting stones from An Giang to Bac Lieu about 12 nautical miles from the Dinh An estuary, Soc Trang province. Ship ST99666 TS with troubled fishermen on board Upon receiving the mayday signal, the Trung Binh Border Guard Station called on nearby ships to conduct a search and rescue mission. At 9:30 on November 28, ship ST99666 TS approached the sunken barge and successfully rescued two distressed fishermen on board. At 13:00 on the same day, ship ST99666 TS handed the victims over to the Trung Binh Border Guard Station. After receiving the rescued crew-members, the military medical staff gave them first aid and sent them to the Tran De general hospital for further treatment. They are now recovering. Source: VNA Translated by Quynh Oanh

