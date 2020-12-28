Twenty initiatives for community honored

The honored were among over 400 entries sent to the biennial program which was co-hosted by the Communist Review, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Hanoi municipal People’s Committee, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor and the Vietnam Electricity. At the event Two first prizes went to the initiative on building a smart electricity distribution system in Da Nang city by Vo Van Phuong, Le Van Phu, Nguyen Hoang Nhan and Le Hoang Son, and another on teaching children with autism in an integrated education environment by Do Thi Hoang Mai in Hanoi. Three second prizes were awarded to the initiatives on low-budget gratitude housing model by architects Bui The Long, Vo The Duy and Nguyen Thi Xuan Thanh from Ho Chi Minh City, flood-proof housing program by Pham Thi Huong Giang from Ho Chi Minh City, and wheelchairs for people with disabilities by Le Huy Tich from Hoa Binh. Five third prizes belonged to initiatives on improving customer care in Hung Yen, application of supervisory control and data acquisition system to optimize network operation on geographical map, distant body temperature screener, mobile points of sale by coaches, and Autowork automatic management application. The entries focus on the fields… Read full this story

