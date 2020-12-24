Twelve more imported COVID-19 cases reported in Việt Nam

A quarantine area at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Twelve more imported COVID-19 cases were reported in Việt Nam on Thursday evening, including a South African expert and 11 Vietnamese nationals, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control. The total number of COVID-19 patients in the country now stands at 1,433. The 25-year-old South African expert, female, arrived at Việt Nam’s Nội Bài International Airport on December 12 onboard transit flight QR976 from Doha. She tested positive for the virus on December 23. She is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hà Nội’s Đông Anh District. Six other patients returned to Việt Nam on December 21 from the US, onboard transit flight VN415 from the Republic of Korea. They tested positive for the virus on December 23 and are being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hà Nội’s Đông Anh District. Four other patients returned to Việt Nam from the UK via Cần Thơ International Airport on December 22. They are being treated at the Lung Hospital in Mekong Delta Vĩnh Long Province. The remaining patient returned to Việt Nam from the US… Read full this story

