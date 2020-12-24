Turkey’s Hayat Kimya invests $250 million to produce FMCG products in Binh Phuoc

Hayat Kimya is the world’s fifth-largest branded baby diaper manufacturer Speaking at the Binh Phuoc Investment Promotion Conference 2020 today (December 23), Ugur Hasan Tahsin, vice president, Asia of Hayat Kimya said that the company has injected $250 million to develop a factory in Becamex-Binh Phuoc industrial and urban complex. Around 40 per cent of the factory’s output is expected to be exported to overseas markets like Thailand and Malaysia. “We have selected Vietnam as our manufacturing base in the region. From there, we will penetrate deeper into the ASEAN market,” he said. He added that the move also aims to draw Turkish investors into Vietnam. Hayat is on track to complete the investment in Binh Phuoc, which will help persuade other investors about the favourable investment conditions in the province. Hayat Kimya operates in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry since 1987, manufactures hygiene, tissues, and home care products, with well-established brands such as Bingo (detergents and home cleaning), Molfix (baby diapers), Molped (feminine care), Papia, Familia, and Focus (cleansing tissue), as well as Joly and Evony (adult diaper). Hayat Kimya has grown rapidly and has become a trendsetter and the world’s fifth-largest branded baby diaper manufacturer with a capacity of… Read full this story

