Tuna exports to E.U. rise after FTA comes into being

According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), tuna exports to Italy, Germany, and Spain rose 60 percent, 20 percent, and 41 percent, respectively. Exports to the E.U. are expected to increase handily in December as importers prepare for tuna batches for 2021 while taking advantage of tariff incentives under the FTA. Nearly 600 million USD is earned from tuna exports in the eleven-month period Under the agreement, which came into effect on August 1, the E.U. has eliminated tariffs on fresh and frozen Vietnamese tuna, with 11,500 tonnes of canned tuna and 500 tonnes of canned fish balls benefiting from the exemption annually. The bloc also removes tariffs on frozen tenderloin and fillets under a three-year roadmap, and on steamed tenderloin and fillets under a seven-year roadmap. With the tax breaks from the EVFTA, Vietnamese tuna products are able to gain a competitive edge over rivals from other exporters like Thailand and China. However, VASEP Vice President Nguyen Thi Thu Sac said that local firms must obey the strict rules of the E.U. market, such as in illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, food safety, and food origin traceability. The General Department of Vietnam Customs said… Read full this story

