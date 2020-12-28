Infrastructure Trung Luong-My Thuan Expy project opened to traffic today By Trung Chanh Monday, Dec 28, 2020,13:11 (GMT+7) Trung Luong-My Thuan Expy project opened to traffic todayBy Trung Chanh A section of the Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway project on December 27, one day before it was opened to traffic – PHOTOS: TRUNG CHANH CAN THO – The first phase of the Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway project, which was developed under the build-operate-transfer contract by BOT Trung Luong-My Thuan JSC, was opened to traffic today, December 28. Findings from the Saigon Times showed that vehicles were allowed to travel on one side of the road on Sunday, December 27, which were en route from Trung Luong to My Thuan. The 51-kilometer-long road, which connects the HCMC-Trung Luong Expressway and the My Thuan 2 Bridge project, resumed construction on April 13 last year. The project’s total investment post adjustment was VND12.688 trillion, with at least VND3.4 trillion coming from the investor, nearly VND2.2 trillion from the Government and some VND6.7 trillion from bank loans. The road in the first phase has four lanes, with each measuring 3.5 meters wide. A report of the BOT Trung Luong-My Thuan Company indicated that 73% of the project had been… Read full this story

