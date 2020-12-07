Other News Trials for major cases in Hanoi to begin soon The Saigon Times Monday, Dec 7, 2020,17:25 (GMT+7) Trials for major cases in Hanoi to begin soonThe Saigon Times Tribunal president of the People’s Court of Hanoi Nguyen Huu Chinh speaks at the meeting – PHOTO: DANGCONGSAN.VN HCMC – The People’s Court of Hanoi will hold trials for major cases related to former Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang, CDC Hanoi and PVN former chairman Dinh La Thang from now until the Lunar New Year holiday, tribunal president of the People’s Court of Hanoi Nguyen Huu Chinh said at a meeting on December 7. Nguyen Nhat Cam, director of the Hanoi Center for Disease Control (CDC), and nine others were detained in April for alleged price gouging on real-time PCR detection systems used for Covid-19 testing. Cam, born in 1963, and his accomplices were found to have violated bidding regulations, leading to serious consequences, according to the Ministry of Public Security’s investigation agency. This year, the Hanoi CDC bought some real-time PCR detection systems, which were imported into Vietnam for more than VND2 billion, but the Hanoi CDC reported a cost of some VND7 billion, causing losses of more than VND5.4… Read full this story

