Hoàng Quý Bình founded Green Life in 2018, since then "Trash for Trees" has become one of the most influenced environmental projects in Việt Nam. Photo courtesy of Hoàng Quý Bình Hoàng Quý Bình founded 'Green Life' with the aspiration of protecting the environment in 2018. It all started by exchanging recyclable waste for lovely little ornamental trees – an act that Bình himself calls "A very small thing". Bình's project has since been a perfect example of the saying: "Great things come from small beginning". Hoàng Hồ and Đăng Nguyễn had a chance to talk with Bình about the project, his concerns for the environment and future plans. Inner sanctum: Two years ago, you found 'Green Life'. What was your motivation? When I was a student, I saw that there was more and more trash, including many bottles and jars that are completely recyclable, while Việt Nam is in the top three countries that import the most trash. However, domestic waste has not been thoroughly treated and utilised. Also, in my first two weeks in Hồ Chí Minh City, I found that people in my area don't really worry about classifying garbage even though they use plastic bottles a lot….

