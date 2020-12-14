Traphaco listed among Vietnam’s top Sustainable Companies in 2020

Traphaco receiving the sustainable company award 2020 not only marks five years of Corporate Sustainability Index (CSI) but also celebrates 10 years of the establishment of the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD). Sustainable development has already become an essential trend over the world, for the government, businesses, households, and people. Sustainable and responsible business is to ensure the three factors of economic growth, social responsibility, and environmental protection. When the CSI programme was started in 2016, Vietnam ranks 88th in terms of sustainable development index. In 2020, overcoming a lot of difficulties, Vietnam has been upgraded to the 49th position, thanks to the efforts of the government and the business community. Being one of the pioneers on sustainable development in Vietnam, Traphaco has proactively contributed to the building and development of a sustainable corporate community. By specific strategies and actions through projects to implement clean medicinal plants, Traphaco has created jobs and sustainable poverty eradication for ethnic communities in many localities (Lao Cai, Nam Dinh, and Hoa Binh, among others); as well as contribute to the conservation of biodiversity, preserve precious medicinal genetic resources, and re-build the medicinal map of Vietnam. Considering sustainable development a key strategy, Traphaco is one… Read full this story

