The governance boards of pharmaceuticals are coming across an ever-growing number of distinct challenges. External issues can come from competitors, drug manufacturers, and health organisations while internal difficulties come with the optimisation of expenses, research and development of new products, production management, or comprehensive quality assurance. However, the biggest challenges stem from the strict standards that require absolute compliance in the pharmaceutical industry: GMP, GSP, GLP, GDP, USFDA 21 CFR, or GAMP 5, just to name a few. Traphaco breaks path for Pharma 4.0 for Vietnam Modern pharmaceutical tech Deploying a sustainable development strategy for 2017-2020 in order to acquire the world’s leading production technology, Traphaco has invested in the latest technologies available to build a “smart” Western pharmaceutical factory, including three workshops and five production lines. With the application of IT to the management and operation, the plant is synchronised with a fully automated production line. It boasts the most modern sealed eye-nose line in the pharmaceuticals industry and a tablet line with automatic technology equipment system complete with a European-standard robot arm. The large-capacity production lines for solutions and syrups are completely synchronised and connected automatically. Based on the principle of “No touch, no dust” in production (No… Read full this story

Traphaco breaks path for Pharma 4.0 for Vietnam have 287 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 5, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.