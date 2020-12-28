Infrastructure Transport Ministry seeks State capital for Ca Pass Tunnel project The Saigon Times Monday, Dec 28, 2020,18:32 (GMT+7) Transport Ministry seeks State capital for Ca Pass Tunnel projectThe Saigon Times A section of the Hai Van Pass Tunnel 2. The Ministry of Transport has proposed the prime minister allocate VND1.18 trillion from the State budget for the Ca Pass Tunnel project, which includes the construction of the Hai Van Pass Tunnel 2 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Transport has proposed the prime minister allocate VND1.18 trillion from the State budget for the Ca Pass Tunnel project. According to the ministry, the project, including the construction of tunnels passing through the Ca, Co Ma, Cu Mong and Hai Van passes, is a key national one and has been put into service, Thanh Nien Online newspaper reported. The expansion of the Hai Van Pass Tunnel is the last part of the project, whose safety and quality have been confirmed by the State Council for Acceptance of Construction Works. The Ministry of Transport is coordinating with the investor of the project to complete procedures to put the project to expand the Hai Van Pass Tunnel into operation late this month. However, obstacles to… Read full this story
