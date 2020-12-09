Other News Transport ministry proposes not installing ETCs at seven BOT tollgates The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 9, 2020,19:53 (GMT+7) Transport ministry proposes not installing ETCs at seven BOT tollgatesThe Saigon Times Cars travel through a BOT tollgate in the Mekong Delta region. The Ministry of Transport has proposed the prime minister should allow the cancellation of electronic toll collection (ETC) systems at seven build-operate-transfer (BOT) toll stations – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH HCMC – The Ministry of Transport has proposed the prime minister should allow the exemption of electronic toll collection (ETC) systems at seven build-operate-transfer (BOT) toll stations on national highways 51, 3 and 91 and in Ca Mau Province. The ministry said that the ETC systems would be installed at a total of 44 toll stations during the first stage, while the second stage would see 33 toll stations installed with the systems. The prime minister had earlier ordered that the ETC systems should be operational nationwide by the December 31 deadline. As for toll stations managed by the Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC), the Ministry of Transport and the Committee for State Capital Management at Enterprises were assigned with deciding on funding for the project. To date, during the first stage, 40… Read full this story

Transport ministry proposes not installing ETCs at seven BOT tollgates have 311 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 9, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.