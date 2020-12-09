Transport Ministry orders agencies speed up land clearance for expressway

The Ministry of Transport recently ordered relevant agencies and localities to speed up land clearance to hand over land for the eastern section of North-South Expressway project in the third quarter of this year. Land clearance in a section of North-South Expressway project. Minister Nguyen Van The said land clearance progress had topped 90 per cent, but the remaining 10 per cent was mainly in residential areas, so the land clearance would be complex. If agencies and localities did not take drastic measures, they would miss the deadline, he said. The told the agencies to regularly check land clearance progress and work with localities to solve any problems related to the relocation of technical infrastructure works, including low-voltage power system, water supply and fibre optic cables. The relocation of water supply and fibre optic cables should be finished by the end of this year, he said. For the high-voltage power system, The assigned the agencies to work with the National Power Transmission Corporation to finish the relocation no later than June next year. Statistics from the ministry showed the land fund, stretching over 594km of the expressway so far, equal to 91.1 per cent of the expressway’s total length, was ready to… Read full this story

