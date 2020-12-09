Traditional Vietnamese dishes are made from clay

Miniature models, including bowls of Pho, noodle soup, and bread, have gone on sale at a souvenir shop in Hanoi, proving to be popular among visitors due to their production from clay by a young girl. The concept to create tiny versions of traditional Vietnamese dishes was first initiated one year ago by Nguyen Ha An, 28, a bachelor of construction architecture. At that time the native of Nghe An Province was the owner of a souvenir shop located in Hanoi. Since putting the items on sale, Ha An has created specialties to represent the country’s three regions, in addition to Banh Mi (bread), by using clay. The popular Vietnamese cuisine Banh Mi is also featured in miniaturised form. Indeed, the item is the same size as Ha An’s thumb. Typically, it would take Ha An and her team between three and five days to complete a single piece. Clay represents a safe substance, therefore it poses no risk to the health of people, the young girl says. Each person plays a role in the different stages of creation, such as shaping, creating details, and colouring. Work on each of the pieces must be done in an intricate manner. A… Read full this story
