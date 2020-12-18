Traditional New Year Festival of Ha Nhi ethnic minority people

The festival was an opportunity for the Ha Nhi ethnic minority people from Sin Thau, Sen Thuong, Leng Su Sin, and Chung Chai communes to chill out after a hard working year. The event aimed to preserve and popularize cultural features of the Ha Nhi ethnic people in particular and other ethnic groups in general. Annually, the Traditional New Year Festival of the Ha Nhi ethnic minority group takes place for three days in December. During the event, local people wear traditional costumes, prepare their traditional food, host various folk games, and hold culture and sports exchanges. PANO would like to introduce some photos of the festival. This year, the event is held in Ta Mieu village of Sin Thau commune. Local people preparing traditional dishes for the event Pork is a familiar dish in the traditional New Year Festival of the Ha Nhi ethnic people. A ritual of the festival A family in Ta Ko Khu village presenting offerings to their ancestors Ha Nhi young people joining the event Ha Nhi ethnic girls in traditional costumes An artistic performance at the event A space introducing agricultural products of Ha Nhi ethnic people Troops of A Pa Chai… Read full this story

