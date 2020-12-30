The country’s total trade revenue has hit $543.9 billion, up 5.1 per cent year-on-year. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is estimated to enjoy a trade surplus of US$19.1 billion this year, the highest since 2016, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The country’s total trade revenue has hit $543.9 billion, up 5.1 per cent year-on-year. Of the total, export value is $281.5 billion and imports $262.4 billion, year-on-year rises of 6.5 per cent and 3.6 per cent, respectively. Nguyễn Việt Phong from the General Statistics Office (GSO)’s Trade and Service Statistics Department said the trade surplus is a bright spot contributing remarkably to economic growth and aiding the exchange rate and foreign exchange reserves in the context of Việt Nam needing more resources for post-pandemic economic recovery in 2021. While the world economy is seriously affected by the pandemic, the trade surplus of $19.1 billion shows Việt Nam has taken advantage of opportunities brought by signed free trade agreements (FTAs), especially the EU-Việt Nam FTA and the quality of the country’s exports has improved, meeting the requirements of choosy markets. According to the GSO, in 2020, 31 commodities enjoyed export turnover of more than $1 billion, with… Read full this story

Trade surplus hits $19 billion, highest since 2016 have 236 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 30, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.