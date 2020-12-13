Tiny bags a doll’s best friend

LIFE-LONG PURSUIT: Đoàn has been interested in making sophisticated doll handbags since childhood. Photo Cục Cưng Facebook By Phương Hà Making handbags for dolls may seem an odd pursuit for a man, but for Nguyễn Lê Lâm Đoàn it provides him with a stable income from orders as far away as Australia and the US. The 32-year-old used to work as a public employee in the southern coastal city of Vũng Tàu, and made his classy little handbags after work. He decided in 2018 it was time to wholeheartedly focus his efforts on his hobby, which became his main source of income. His handbags can fit into the palm of your hand and some are as small as just a few centimetres in length, but all are meticulously made with great attention to detail. While Đoàn is happy with his new career, he admits to being questioned intensely by both family and friends about why he would give up a state government job and a bright future to pursue what is essentially an unstable line of work. “This has been my passion since I was small,” he explained. “At first, I only made the bags and accessories as a hobby,… Read full this story

