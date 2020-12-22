Time names OptiClean by Carrier a best invention of 2020

Carrier has been among the 100 most ground-breaking inventions this year by Time Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe, and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, announced that OptiClean Dual-Mode Air Scrubber & Negative Air Machine has been named as one of Time’s 100 Best Inventions of 2020. OptiClean was developed through rapid innovation in early 2020 to help support infectious isolation rooms in hospitals. Time featured OptiClean in the Medical Care category of its prestigious annual list that recognises 100 ground-breaking inventions that are making the world better and smarter. “We are honoured the OptiClean is being recognised by Time for a product we developed and brought to market in record time while maintaining strict standards to ensure the highest quality,” said Carrier senior vice president, Engineering, Chris Kmetz. “At Carrier, we are committed to doing our part to develop smart, sustainable, and efficient solutions that will address our most critical needs.” At the onset of the pandemic, Carrier invented OptiClean as a negative air machine for hospitals treating COVID-19 patients to help hospitals protect caregivers, workers, and patients. OptiClean can plug into standard wall outlets and has a footprint of less than… Read full this story

