Tiger Beer celebrates 88 years of milestone: always with the same bold taste

Commenting on this remarkable milestone, Anna Bizon, marketing director on behalf of Tiger Beer, said “Born on the streets of Asia in 1932, Tiger Beer celebrates this great milestone as number 88 is believed to represent prosperity and success.
“Our Tiger will keep roaring into the future with the same bold taste and its ‘uncaged’ spirit that have won over the heart and soul of Vietnamese consumers. We want to thank our consumers for their long-standing support by refreshing the look of Tiger Beer, rolling out promotions and other exciting activities on the way.”
|Our Tiger has won over the heart and soul of Vietnamese consumers
This festive season, Tiger Beer comes with a new look while keeping the same bold taste that has won worldwide acclaim throughout its history.
“We believe that Tiger fans will find this new look refreshing, yet familiar as it accentuates while preserving Tiger Beer’s signature branding elements. Our Tiger and Tiger Crystal will come in specially designed cartons for this festive season, making them the perfect choice for both gifting and celebration,” added Bizon.
|Tiger Beer celebrates its 88 year journey with a new look while keeping the same bold taste
Supporting the launch of this campaign is a TV commercial showing how Tiger Beer has been brewed against all odds and challenges throughout its history. Across Vietnam, Tiger Beer will reward its loyal consumers with surprise 88-year celebrations at over 4,000 outlets in 16 cities and provinces.
|Across Vietnam, Tiger Beer will reward its loyal consumers with surprise 88-year celebrations at over 4,000 outlets in 16 cities and provinces.
In line with the brand’s commitment to supporting raw creative talents, Tiger Beer will organise a mural art contest, encouraging Vietnamese talents to express the Tiger – the “Bold Gene” inside them. Tiger Beer will join these artists in bringing their mural artworks to life at signature Tiger Beer outlets in town.
The 88th anniversary campaign is only open for consumers from 18 years old and above. please visit the official Facebook Fanpage of Tiger Beer at www.facebook.com/TigerBeerVN.
