Thừa Thiên-Huế looks to boost tourism with three plans

Tourists to Thừa Thiên-Huế previously were mainly from Europe, America, Korea and China but now only those from domestic markets. Photo baothuathienhue.vn THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ — The central province of Thừa Thiên-Huế is mobilising all efforts to boost the recovery of tourism in the next year. The province has announced plans with different three scenarios for the local tourism sector in the near future and for the whole year of 2021 based on COVID-19 developments. Solutions for the plans were discussed during the 11th session of the provincial People’s Council (seventh tenure) that concluded last week. Under the first scenario which was unexpected to occur, if the pandemic is yet to be controlled both nationally and internationally, the province expects to welcome only 2-2.2 million visitors, mainly domestic tourists, and earn VNĐ4-4.4 trillion (about US$173-190 million) from the sector. In the second option, if the COVID-19 pandemic is well contained domestically but not many international flights to major tourism markets resume except some nearby ones which are declared relatively safe, the province aims to serve 3 – 3.5 million holidaymakers of whom 80 per cent are domestic tourists, earning an estimated VNĐ6.5-7 trillion. Under the last scenario, if COVID-19 is controlled both at home and abroad thanks to vaccines, Thừa Thiên-Huế hopes to welcome 4-4.5 million tourists, and pocket more than VNĐ8 trillion… Read full this story

