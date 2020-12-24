HCMC Thu Duc City to come into existence in March next year The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 24, 2020,19:02 (GMT+7) Thu Duc City to come into existence in March next yearThe Saigon Times HCMC Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong speaks at a meeting on December 24. Thu Duc City will officially come into existence on March 1, 2021 while the people’s councils of districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc will end their tenure at the same time – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Thu Duc City will officially come into existence on March 1, 2021 while the people’s councils of districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc will end their tenure at the same time. HCMC Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong told a meeting of the Government’s decree drafting committee and editing team on December 24 that Thu Duc City has been established by merging districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc, with a total area of some 212 square kilometers and a population of over one million people, in line with the National Assembly Standing Committee’s resolution dated December 9. HCMC proposed allowing Thu Duc City to have a maximum four vice chairpersons and 13 divisions, said Phong. The newly approved city is expected to become an innovation… Read full this story

