HCMC Thu Duc City officially established The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 31, 2020,16:08 (GMT+7) Thu Duc City officially establishedThe Saigon Times NA Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu hands over the resolution on the establishment of Thu Duc City to leaders of HCMC – PHOTO: NLDO HCMC – The HCMC government this morning, December 31, held a ceremony to announce the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee’s resolution on establishing Thu Duc City and setting up administrative units at the district and commune levels of the city. Over 400 deputies attended the announcement ceremony at the headquarters of the District 2 government, while some 750 officials and residents participated in the event online, the local media reported. NA Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu handed over the resolution on the establishment of Thu Duc City under the jurisdiction of HCMC to the leader of HCMC. Speaking at the ceremony, Luu said the establishment of Thu Duc City is not only an important event for the residents of the three merged districts, but also marks a milestone for the growth of HCMC on its international integration path. The newly-established city should optimize its advantages and strengths to attract investment and become a new economic hub of HCMC and… Read full this story
