Thriving forward together: Sharing of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great’s Light for resilient nations

On the occasion of the birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, the National Day of the Kingdom of Thailand and Thailand's Father's Day, Việt Nam News presents an article by the Royal Thai Embassy in Hà Nội. December 5th is the day with triple significance for Thai people throughout the Kingdom and around the world. It is a special day when Thai people commemorate the birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great. On this day, Thais show respect and reverence to our beloved the late King's lifelong works that had been for the benefits of the people, particularly uplifting the living condition for those in remote, rural and mountainous areas. A donation from the Thai Government to support disaster relief efforts in Central Việt Nam (photo taken at Việt Nam Fatherland Front on November 5, 2020). Photo courtesy of the embassy This date is the Father's Day of Thailand. His Majesty the late King is considered the father of the nation devoting his lifelong and tireless efforts for the betterment of the Thai people, regardless of their ethnicity or religion. In 2006, His Majesty the late King was awarded the UNDP Human Development Lifetime Achievement Award in tribute to His Majesty the late King's

