Binz, real name Le Nguyen Trung Dan, 32, was born in Central Highlands Gia Lai province before relocating to the US. He started earning popularity in 2017, after returning to Vietnam. Quang Dang (L) and Amee show their MAMA trophies. Amee, real name Tran Huyen My, 20, is the youngest Vietnamese artist to be honored at MAMA. Starting her career in 2018 and releasing her debut album “DreAMEE” in June, Amee has received several domestic awards. Best Choreographer of the Year went to Quang Dang, whose performance in the “LoveNote” music video impressed judges at the Republic of Korea awards. The choreographer, surprised at the award he earned, called it the greatest of his career and expressed his appreciation to audiences and his teammates at LifeDance dance studio. In February, his gestures and dance steps based on the “Ghen Co Vy” song went viral in the world. As a major music event in the Republic of Korea, MAMA 2020 honors talented artists for their contributions to musical development across Asia. This year’s ceremony was held with no live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, other Vietnamese artists, including My Tam, Thu Minh, Dong Nhi, Toc Tien, Noo Phuoc Thinh… Read full this story
- Vietnamese artists invest in web dramas
- Vietnamese photographer honored at int’l exhibition
- Stormzy, Charli XCX and More Artists React to 2020 Brit Awards: 'Let's Partyyyyyy!'
- Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Honored at 2020 NAACP Image Awards Before Memorial
- Journalists honored at 2020 Iowa Newspaper Association event
- Schedule, Slate Of Artists Announced For 2020 Chesco Country Fest
- Honor to host an online event on February 24 after MWC cancellation
- Here Are All Your 2020 Grammy Performers
- Exhibition showcases contemporary artworks by Asian artists
- BRITs 2020: Ellie Goulding hits the red carpet in the most daring look of the night as she flashes some serious side-boob in a bold cut-out dress
Three Vietnamese artists honored at MAMA 2020 have 307 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 22, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.