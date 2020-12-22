Three Vietnamese artists honored at MAMA 2020

Binz, real name Le Nguyen Trung Dan, 32, was born in Central Highlands Gia Lai province before relocating to the US. He started earning popularity in 2017, after returning to Vietnam. Quang Dang (L) and Amee show their MAMA trophies. Amee, real name Tran Huyen My, 20, is the youngest Vietnamese artist to be honored at MAMA. Starting her career in 2018 and releasing her debut album “DreAMEE” in June, Amee has received several domestic awards. Best Choreographer of the Year went to Quang Dang, whose performance in the “LoveNote” music video impressed judges at the Republic of Korea awards. The choreographer, surprised at the award he earned, called it the greatest of his career and expressed his appreciation to audiences and his teammates at LifeDance dance studio. In February, his gestures and dance steps based on the “Ghen Co Vy” song went viral in the world. As a major music event in the Republic of Korea, MAMA 2020 honors talented artists for their contributions to musical development across Asia. This year’s ceremony was held with no live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, other Vietnamese artists, including My Tam, Thu Minh, Dong Nhi, Toc Tien, Noo Phuoc Thinh… Read full this story

